Asuyie Gari Processing Factory collapsing, help us - Workers to govt

Secretary to the Asuyie Gari Processing Factory in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region, Effah Wiafe has lamented the government’s failure to revamp the gari processing factory which was built six years ago by a non-governmental organisation.



According to him, the government has shown no interest in revamping the factory despite its economic potential.



The factory he stated was established to create job opportunities for the residents in the area.



The factory he disclosed is occupied by five registered firms namely; Nyametease gari processing entity, Asuogya agro-processing entity, Lukason processing entity, Christian mothers processing entity and Jackson processing entity.



He told 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' that the companies employ over 200 persons but it is on the verge of collapse and all the appeals they have made to the government has proved futile.



He wants the factory to be factored under the one-district-one factory policy.



"I am very depressed because the government has ignored us from the one district one factory projects while we have the place to be restructured available,” he said.

