Alan seeks expedited completion of Kejetia Market Phase II

Business News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen has bemoaned the slow progress of construction works on the second phase of the new Kumasi Kejetia Market.



President Akufo-Addo in May 2019 was in the Ashanti Regional capital cut the sod for the commencement of phase two of the redevelopment project and the provision of associated infrastructure. The €248 million project is being financed by the Deutsche Bank of Germany, with an export credit guarantee from the United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF).



But the project risks further delay over the government’s ongoing debt exchange programme as it seeks a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



“As part of the government’s debt restructuring exercise some contractual agreements needed to be suspended, which included these international contracts,” Kumasi Mayor Sam Pyne is reported to have said.



“It’s not only the Kejetia Market; here you have the airport and the Maternity and Children’s Block at the KATH … Some of these projects, even including parts of the Sinohydro projects, are on hold now until an agreement with the IMF”, he indicated.



Interacting with fire victims at the Kejetia Market on Friday (24 March) Alan Kyerematen called on the government to expedite the completion of the project.



“If the second phase is not completed on time it could worsen the plight of traders”, Alan observed adding: “I am just making a passionate appeal to the government to get the contractors back on-site”.



The March 15 fire destroyed portions of the market, triggering intense assessment and investigations.



Mr Kyerematen assured the traders of his continuous support to the affected victims and urged them to respect fire safety precautions at the market complex. He made announced a donation of GHC100,000 to the affected victims.