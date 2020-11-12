Business News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: GNA

Akufo-Addo suspended ban on accident car imports to score political point – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has described the decision by President Nana Akufo-Addo to suspend the law banning salvaged vehicles, as a political gimmick.



The Customs Amendment Act, 2020, provides incentives for automobile manufacturers and assemblers registered under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturers Programme and prohibits the importation of salvaged motor vehicles and cars into Ghana.



Even though the law was supposed to be implemented in November this year, the government suspended it.



Addressing artisans at Suame Magazine on Wednesday, 11 November 2020, as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, Mr Mahama said the law is not beneficial to the common Ghanaian spare parts dealer and other people in the automobile industry.



“Why was the Act suspended? I said they must withdraw the legislation from parliament completely but because of the upcoming elections, they have temporarily suspended the Act, as they await the outcome.



“May God forbid it; they won't win the elections but what they want to do is that if they win the elections, they will revisit the Act,” he said.



Mr Mahama gave the assurance that the NDC will completely withdraw the law if elected in the December 7 general elections.

