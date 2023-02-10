Akufo-Addo's arrogance, intransigence plus Ofori-Atta's incompetence led us here - Mahama

Business News of Friday, 10 February 2023

A former president, John Dramani Mahama, has linked Ghana's unsustainable debt levels and current economic hardships to President Akufo-Addo's refusal to take counsel from others.



He also described the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as being incompetent.



John Mahama explained that as a former President, he reached for a broader national consensus to be built when the country's crisis began but they were not taken into consideration.



On his Facebook page on February 10, 2023, he wrote "When I noticed we were running into an economic ditch, I made several calls for a genuine dialogue and national consensus on an economic programme."



He added that "the arrogance and intransigence of a President, and incompetence of a Finance Minister and the Economic Management Team have led us here.



"We could have forged a broad non-partisan consensus on the IMF bailout and accompanying debt restructuring programme. Alas, it seems too late now!" he added.



John Mahama's post was in response to former Chief Justice, Sophia Akufo's show of solidarity with the pensioner bondholders to demand their total exemption from the domestic debt exchange.







