Business News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo and Bawumia hold Ghana's worst economic record in 40 years - Ofosu Kwakye

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former Deputy Information Minister

Former Deputy Information Minister under the John Dramani Mahama administration Felix Ofosu Kwakye has said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia administration has delivered the worst economic performance in the last forty years.



Moody’s has said that Ghana's debt levels under the current administration are worrying. They’ve predicted that that country’s economy could come under pressure from the rising debt.



According to Moody’s, the country’s Gross Domestic Product is expected to hit 80% which is extremely worrying.



But reacting to this, Felix Ofosu Kwakye who has been a Minister under John Dramani Mahama’s administration noted that the current administration is empty and has made the worst economic choices in Ghana’s history.



To him, the Nana Addo Dankwa, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia administration has taken Ghana beyond HIPC. He said debt is swallowing the country due to poor economic decisions taken by the current administration.



“The Akufo-Addo /Bawumia government has delivered the worst economic performance in forty years. When they took over, our debt to GDP ratio was under 56%, now it is nearing a staggering 80% which is way beyond HIPC levels," he stated.





