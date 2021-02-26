Business News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Airport staff ‘halt’ strike

Workers of Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) have withdrawn their services over what they termed as mismanagement by the Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa.



The workers say they have withdrawn customers’ services and other essential services at the various airports, effective Friday, February 26, and would not resume until the MD is removed.



This has resulted in huge queues at the various airports as most passengers are stranded.



The Chairman of the Airport Workers Union, Abdul Issakah Bamba, in an interview with Onua FM’s Yen Sempa on Friday, explained that “[how] the MD is managing the company. . .he is killing the company slowly”.

“Until this is resolved, we will not go back.”



He said they have withdrawn their services for both local and international flights.



“Our services on both local and international flights have been withdrawn and what will solve the problem is for the MD to leave office now.”



Mr. Bamba admitted that the offices of the MD and other essential offices have been locked up.



“Yes. It is true. We have locked the offices of the MD and others.”