Adopt US Inspector General style to deal with corruption from the top - Dr Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye, has opined that if Ghana adopts the Inspector General system used in the United States, matters of corruption will be dealt with appropriately.



He explained that this system allows the IG to report directly to parliament and acts as an independent body without any interference.



According to him, this system will also ensure that issues of corruption are dealt with, from the top.



His comments are in reaction to the manifesto of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a piece titled “Dr. Bawumia’s Speech: Turning an Impossibility into the Possibility?” Dr Kwakye said: “In terms of preventing corruption before it occurs, we have suggested that Ghana adopt the US Inspector General (IG) system. The IG, who will be independent and report directly to Parliament, will be embedded in every MMDA and monitor all financial transactions within the MMDA. This will contribute to prevent most corruption from taking place. Since we are poor at prosecuting corruption, it would be best to prevent it from occurring in the first instance.”



The economist further called for the strengthening and equipping of anti-corruption institutions such as the OSP, EOCO, CHRAJ, and NIB to enhance their effectiveness.



He is of the belief that fighting corruption begins from the top.



“Notwithstanding, I believe the accountable institutions—OSP, EOCO, CHRAJ, NIB—have an important role to play in fighting corruption. I will, therefore, call for them to be strengthened and resourced to carry out their mandate of investigating and prosecuting corruption to serve as a deterrent to potential culprits. But it has to be said that the surest way of fighting corruption is to start from the top,” he said.



