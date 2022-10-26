Abrofo Mpoanu fishermen unhappy about unavailability of premix fuel for fishing

Business News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Fishermen at Abrofo Mpoanu in the Cape Coast Metropolis are unhappy about the lack of premix fuel which they depend on for their fishing activities.



On a visit to the landing site, the fishermen expressed their frustration over the inadequacy and the process they go through before buying fuel.



Speaking with GhanaWeb, the fishermen mentioned that the last time they received premix fuel was about three months ago and so due to that, they now resort to buying automobile fuel for fishing although it is not good for their machines.



They also added that, despite the scarcity of the fuel, the people in charge do not sell to them directly however, the fuel is sold to women and people who are not fishermen and they have to go and buy from these people at higher prices.



One Opanyin Kwamena, a 52 years old fisherman mentioned that “We don’t get the premix fuel, it doesn’t come often. The last time we got some here was about three months ago so now we buy the normal fuel for cars to go fishing. That one too isn’t good for our machines but we’ve no choice since we have a family to feed. When we buy it, we mix it with oil then and manage it like that.”



Mr. Nana Kojo Arthur also called on the government to do something about the premix situation in the country.



“It’s very sad! We don’t get premix to go fishing and the day some will come here, the people in charge will sell it to the women around. Then the women would also sell it to us twice or sometimes three times the original price. So look at it yourself, is it a good thing? The women who aren’t fishermen are those that get the fuel; it’s so sad so the leaders and the government must do something about it” he said.



Meanwhile speaking with the chief fisherman of Abrofo Mpoanu Mr. Samuel Kofi Nsiah, he added that the high cost of fishing nets is another big challenge they are facing.



According to him, the government usually sells the net to them at a subsidized price however for more than a year now, they have not received any subsidized net from the government and this is also affecting their work.



“Aside the premix issue, the other challenge here is the cost of fishing net. It’s now very expensive and we’re unable to buy it. At first, the government sells it to us at a subsidized price but now we don’t get that offer anymore and it’s worrying. We can’t buy the net so we’re pleading to the government and the minister to come to our aid”, he said.



GhanaWeb made all efforts to speak with some officials of the premix committee but all attempts were unsuccessful.

Abrofo Mpoanu is located right behind the Cape Coast in the Central Regional capital.