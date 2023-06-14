AI will lead to job losses - Web & Software CEO

Business News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have been told to brace themselves up for the negative impact of Artificial Intelligence within the workspace.



Chief Executive Officer of Web & Software, Philip Gamey, has noted that there would be job losses when companies fully adopt the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI).



According to him, companies that have a lot of workforces would be trimmed down and the few ones retained would be trained to be technologically inclined and adapt to the change.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr Gamey entreated Ghanaian companies to take advantage of AI and use it to their benefit to enhance productivity.



"Will AI result in job losses? Yes, it will. It is a significant yes. The concerns must not be of immediate priority for most companies but in no time, AI is going to result in a massive amount of job losses," he stated whiles speaking on the theme 'Artificial Intelligence - Assessment of strategy and impact on corporate Ghana.'



He said with the advent of AI 360, it creates human-centred solutions that are tech-powered and less labour would be needed.



The Chief Executive Officer of Web & Software entreated corporate companies to use AI in decision-making, making recommendations, analyze data of workers at the end of the year, among others.



He said only serious companies will leverage AI to outgrow their competitors in terms of revenue whiles they have the best workforce.







