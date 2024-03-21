$45 million worth of pharmaceutical products locked-up at the port over import duties

Business News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

A $45 million dollar-worth of health supplies secured with the Global Fund allocation have allegedly been stuck at the port since August 2023 as a result of the inability of importers to pay import duties.



According to a report by graphiconline.com.gh, the drugs are made up of Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Testkits (RDTs), Antiretrovirals (ARVs), Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs), and many other drugs, most of which have run out on the domestic market.



The portal noted that the amount spent in procuring the health commodities is part of a total of $234 million Global Fund allocated to the country to enhance the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria from 2023 to 2025.



“The PSGH understands that there is currently a complete stock-out of malaria RDTs. While some health facilities do not have stocks of ARVs, there will be a complete stock-out of ARVs in the country by May 2024,” a statement by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) in Accra released on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 and signed by its President, Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh read.



He added, “The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana is deeply troubled by some critical issues bordering on Ghana’s access to health commodities from the Global Fund that can have serious consequences for the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. This deadlock, therefore, imperils the health and well-being of numerous Ghanaians grappling with the debilitating conditions of HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria. Ghana recently commemorated 20 years of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) usage, celebrating significant strides in combating HIV and enhancing patient outcomes.”



Pharmaceutical Society is however calling on government to take stringent steps towards the clearance of these life-saving drugs.



