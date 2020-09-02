Business News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: GBSA

2020 Ghana Business Standards Awards slated for 16th October

George Gyan-Baffour (L) Planning Minister

The ‘Ghana Business Standard Awards, an initiative of KN Unique Communications in partnership with Strategic Accountancy Africa and Zelliate Media provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the development of various business sectors in Ghana.



The awards encourages the business community to introduce standard processes, services, or products and improve existing methods or practices to affect positive change in businesses in Ghana



The Awards recognizes standard makers, excellence achievers and responsible organizations and individuals who adhere to the local business requirements while consistently improving their organizations performance.



Chief Executive Officer of KN Unique Communications, Oheneba Kwabena Kena, said the awards scheme is to promote and celebrate the outstanding achievements of organizations and individuals in the Ghanaian business region.



This year’s event will be hosted in Ghana at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on 16th October, 2020 where we will recognize the outstanding businesses that contribute to the economy across various award categories.



KN Unique Communications has brought excellent initiatives to the business community of Ghana and the event is endorsed by Ministry for Planning and Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



According to him, the theme of the awards “Celebrating Organizations Committed to Remarkable Business Standards Geared Towards Sustainable Growth" focuses on identifying outstanding organizations, exploring partnerships and business networking that will support the development of the Ghanaian business and corporate community.



Mr. Oheneba Kwabena Kena noted that the awards, which has huge media awareness will showcase business excellence in Ghana’s industries and sectors to the global stage.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.