1 million young Ghanaians will be trained in coding and software applications if I’m elected – Bawumia

Business News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated his pledge to train approximately 1 million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications if he is elected in the 2024 polls.



He first pledged this when he delivered his vision in February 2024.



Addressing a crowd at Kwahu Mpraeso on Saturday, March 30, following a special Easter health walk, the vice president repeated the pledge, stressing that the future is technology and there is the need to take advantage of the benefits.



“The future is technology, and the youth of this country are important to drive what we want to do in technological advancement. That is why I have said we will train about 1 million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications under my presidency.”



Meanwhile, he has also promised to implement bold decisions if elected, including a new tax system.



“A vote for me is a vote for bold solutions. And a vote for my opponent is a vote for old solutions. I am coming with new ideas and bold solutions to move our country forward. As I have said, I am coming with a new tax system which will bring a flat tax rate and also grant tax amnesty to businesses and individuals,” he stated.