In july 2017, Ecobank Ghana Limited won the coveted Bank of the Year at the 16th Edition of the Ghana Banking Awards (GBA) which was held in Accra. There were 33 banks that competed for 17 awards categories.
Below are the awards categories and the winners..
- Customer Care - Prudential Bank
- Advisory Services - BSIC Ghana Ltd
- Trade Deal of the Year - Standard Chartered Bank
- Long Term Loan Finance - UniBank
- Savings/Deposit Account - Stanbic Ghana Limited
- Retail Banking - Prudential Bank
- Corporate Banking - BSIC Bank
- Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing - ADB Bank Limited
- Products and Services Innovation - UBA
- Competitive Pricing - Bank of Baroda
- Corporate Social Responsibility - Ecobank Ghana Limited
- Financial Performance - Ecobank Ghana Limited
- Bank Growth - GN Bank
- Bank of the Year - Ecobank Ghana Limited
- Most active E-zwich bank: GCB Bank
- The Bank that Promotes Cashless Transactions - Zenith Bank