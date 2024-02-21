Your priority should be the national jersey, not money - GFA’s Gifty Oware-Mensah to Black Queens’

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has reminded players of the Black Queens that patriotism takes precedence over money when it comes to playing for the national team.



Reports indicate that players of the Black Queens are agitated over unpaid bonuses from their qualification matches for both the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2024 Olympic Games. According to reports each player is owed $7,500.



Oware-Mensah, who also chairs the Black Queens management committee, has acknowledged the financial challenge but explained that monetary issues should not take priority over patriotism.



“The Ghana Football Association sells brands and products. Our foremost product is the Black Stars, and this spans across the world, not just in Ghana,” she told Joy Sports.



“The male team is the one that dominates the love and affection of the country. I find it quite worrying when I see people try to compare their treatment vis-à-vis the women’s team.



“When you check for some time now, they have been getting their due. Yes, we owe the Black Queens and Princesses. We have spoken to them. Myself, The President [of GFA] Kurt Okraku and the Minister have all spoken to them.



“They have made promises to us that we’re going to get this money before we go into our next match. The Princesses will get theirs before the African Games which I think is what we should believe.”



“They say half a loaf is better than none, and the beauty of it is that the first reason anyone should have to wear the national jersey is because of patriotism,” she added.



Reports suggest that the players might boycott the crucial Olympic qualifier against Zambia scheduled for February 23 unless the authorities promptly pay the outstanding bonuses.



