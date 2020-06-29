Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Women’s League Board Chairperson outlines financial struggles of clubs

Chairperson of the National Women’s League Board, Hillary Boateng has said clubs are reeling under the financial burden of paying salaries with no football happening.



The Ghana Football leagues and other competitions have been halted since March 15 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The situation has financially stressed a lot of clubs with a number of them breaking camp as a result.



In an interview with Citi FM, Hillary Boateng admitted that the women’s football sector is confronted with a similar situation.



“Some of the clubs to be fair have been paying the ladies. It may not be as much as what it pays the men. It may be meager but at leads it’s something and even during this pandemic some clubs have continued to pay the girls,” she told Citi FM.



“With regards to clubs that may be suffering to dole out something for the girls, It’s really tough and so the bankrollers of these clubs, the owners and the clubs that do have patrons are the ones that obviously are being relied on to support, Hillary Boateng concluded.

