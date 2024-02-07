With all your experience, you couldn't give us a good goalkeeper - Charles Taylor takes on Richard Kingson

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Former Black Stars forward, Charles Taylor, has descended on former Black Stars' goalkeeper's trainer Richard Kingson over the performances of Black Stars goalkeepers under his guidance.



According to Charles Taylor, Richard 'Olele' Kingson did not have a good impact on the goalkeepers despite his experience.



He pointed out the inconsistency in goalkeeper selection for the Black Stars in the last three major tournaments, stating that the department did not have direction under Olele.



"The person who disappointed me the most is Olele. With all his experience, he has used three goalkeepers in three different AFCONs. Today is this person, tomorrow it's the other person...Because he doesn't have any direction for the goalkeepers. All of them should be sacked," he said on Angel TV.



The Ghana Premier League legend suggested that Sammu Adjei and Fatawu Dauda could do a better job, especially Fatawu who is currently working with the Sudan national team.



"Sammy Adjei and Fatawu Dauda can do the work. Fatawu even works for Sudan. James Nanon is also there."



Jojo Wollacott, the first choice in the 2021 AFCON, conceded five goals; Lawrence Ati-Zigi, the first choice at the 2022 World Cup, conceded seven; and Richard Ofori, the first choice at the 2023 AFCON, conceded six.



Richard Kingson along with the technical team which was headed by Chris Hughton were fired following Ghana's elimination from the 2023 AFCON group stage.



The Ghana Football Association after dissolving the technical team is looking to set up a new one with hopes of returning Black Stars to the pinnacle.



Watch Charles Taylor's assertion on Angel TV from minutes 3







