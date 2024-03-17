Why I turned down Black Stars call up - Joseph Paintsil explains

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

LA Galaxy forward, Joseph Paintsil, has clarified that he declined a call-up for Ghana's upcoming games on account of his recent move to the Major League Soccer (MLS).



Paintsil, in a statement released on X on March 17, 2024, noted that he is yet to complete 'immigration documentation' after his move to LA Galaxy.



He stated that due to the aforementioned reason, he is unable to travel outside the United States and thus cannot join the Black Stars for the international break.



"As a result of my very recent move to a new club in the United States, there are some further immigration documentation procedures I have to go through, which is why I am unable to travel outside the United States until the process is completed," he stated.



"For this reason, I am unable to join the squad for the upcoming friendly games," he added.



He further noted that he has made the situation known to the Black Stars technical team.



"I have duly communicated the reasons for my absence from the national team to management."



Paintsil completed his move to the LA Galaxy last month, in February 2024, signing a four-year deal.



He has played three games, scoring a goal and recording an assist.



The former Genk forward missed out on Otto Addo's 26-man squad released on March 16, 2024, for friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.





