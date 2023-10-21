What's the issue with Partey? - Arsenal fans ask Arteta after benching Ghanaian in draw against Chelsea

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Arsenal fans are furious with Mikel Arteta after dropping Thomas Partey in the club's draw against Chelsea on Saturday, October 21, 2023.



Some fans have questioned Arteta's decision to play Jorginho ahead of Thomas Partey who they believe makes the team better.



Partey was an unused substitute in the London derby that ended a two-all draw with Arsenal coming from two goals down.



The Ghanaian has yet to start for Arsenal since returning from a month injury. The former Atletico Madrid has played 15 minutes since returning from his long injury.



Despite Partey not getting minutes, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard scored vital goals to ensure Arsenal came back from a two-goal down and maintained their unbeaten record. Cole Palmer and Mikhialo Mudyk were on the scoresheet for Chelsea.



Following the draw, Arsenal are now tied at the top of the table with Manchester City on 21 points each.





Don't understand why Arteta started with Jorginho, especially after this match I would always start Partey instead of him. #CHEARS — Bas (@WeAreArsenal9) October 21, 2023

We would’ve been controlling this game and putting pressure on Chelsea for the third goal if Partey was in this game — KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) October 21, 2023

When Arteta overthinks it genuinely has to be the worst thing ever as an Arsenal fan. Partey played 45 and 65 mins during the break and you’re telling me he can’t get 30 mins to replace Jorginho? — H (@ClockEndH) October 21, 2023

I also don't see why we don't see Partey Rice Odegaard, it's not going to make arsenal worse — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) October 21, 2023

Arteta starting Jorginho over fully fit Partey is one of the useless decisions he has ever made in his coaching career ???? pic.twitter.com/f8zKGNB9ng — Maestro (@EbenezerAppau9) October 21, 2023

Partey unused sub in a game of this magnitude. So disappointed in Arteta — H (@ClockEndH) October 21, 2023

Arteta starting Jorginho instead of Partey was the cause of Arsenal's downfall in the first half. Making this Chelsea team look like prime SAF's Man United pic.twitter.com/ul22Oi71Aw — Manuel (@manuel_UtD) October 21, 2023

