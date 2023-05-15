What’s next for Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Salisu after Southampton’s relegation

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Southampton had their fate decided on Saturday, May 13, 2023, after a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham confirmed their relegation.



The Saints' 10 years ride in the English top flight has been nothing short of beautiful. From rising to become a mid-table club, to a top-four contender at some point, playing in the Europa League and producing stars through their amazing talent identification and signings.



This season has been tough and one could predict that their run was coming to an end after the first half of the season. It has been a rollercoaster season for them and it eventually came to an end in an unwanted manner as they bid their farewell to the Premier League.



But, for the Ghanaian interest, the question on the lips of many has been what is next for Black Stars duo Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana?



Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu has spent most time of the season in the injury room. However, he had a breakthrough in the 2021/2022 season when he was rated among the top five center-backs in the league, which makes him appealing to some clubs in the league and in Europe.



There are doubts about the 24-year-old staying at St Mary's next season and playing in the Championship.



He joined Southampton in 2020 from Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid after the English side triggered his buyout clause of £10.9 million.



Considering his potential and his performances since joining Southampton, the club would gain more than they paid for him in the summer.



Mohammed Salis appears to be leaving that fighting to regain promotion with the club.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



In the quest for playing time, Kamaldeen Sulemana may consider playing in the championship. The argument has been whether he made the bad decision to leave a club that is competing for European football next season to Southampton, who were battling for survival.



Kamaldeen Sulemana, 20, is Southampton's record signing joining for a fee of €25million from French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.



Sulemana penned a four-year deal with the Saints, therefore, many expect him to stay.



The former Nordsjaelland winger has had a fairly successful first four months with the club since joining in January.



He has made 16 appearances, playing a total of 862 minutes, and would only get better and improve his game at the championship level with much less pressure.





EE/KPE