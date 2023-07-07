What NPP MP allegedly said about Asamoah Gyan that has angered Bawumia's team

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfro has rattled the camp of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with his allegations that the office of the vice president is scheming to have him ousted as MP.



A quote attributed to Sylvester Tetteh which has gone viral on various social media platforms mentions him to be hitting out at the Bawumia team for attempting to use legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan to unseat him.



‘Gideon Boako and his likes are in my constituency, supporting Asamoah Gyan to contest me in our upcoming primaries just because I support Alan Kyerematen. But they should know that I’m a son of the land and I’m ready for their diabolic plans,” he is claimed to have said.



This comment of his has infuriated a leading member of the Bawumia camp, Dr Gideon Boako who has fired back.



Dr. Boakoa denied the accusations, stating that he has not met Asamoah Gyan in person and that he is hurt by the allegations.



“So this is how the likes of Sylvester Tetteh and supporters of Alan Kyeremanten want to run their campaign. I have never spoken to or met Baby Jet in person before. I have no idea he even wants to contest for parliamentary elections, let alone go and support him. SMH,” he said in reply to Hon. Sylvester Tetteh’s accusations.



Asamoah Gyan in 2022 admitted to being under intense pressure to avail himself for a parliamentary contest.



"I’m happy that people are grateful for what I have done. I said earlier that people want me to become their MP," he told Adom FM.



"The most important thing is that people are happy with what I have done. Talking about politics anything can happen, but for now, politics is not on my mind,"



"Sometimes the people choose you, people can choose you to lead them. When the roads were going on plus other projects, many people were urging me to lead them as their MP. Some people did not plan to do politics but at the end of the day they are doing politics which is a normal thing,"



Asamoah Gyan on June 21, 2023, announced his retirement from professional football. His retirement has fuelled perceptions of an imminent entry into football.



“I am reminded by views of great businessmen and sports moguls that: ‘you do not leave your love’. I will put my experience and knowledge to use in the field of coaching, football business, and scouting,” Gyan wrote in his retirement statement.



Gyan scored 51 goals for the Black Stars. He remains Africa's all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the World Cup with six goals.



