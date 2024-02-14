We are just servants; we cannot revive the Black Stars alone – Kurt Okraku appeals for support from Ghanaians

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has called on Ghanaians to support his outfit to put things in place to change the fortunes of the Black Stars.



Addressing the press in Kumasi last week, the GFA capo said officials of his administration are just servants of the people and cannot do the work alone.



He said it is important that all stakeholders support the association.



“We love our Black stars, we love our Black Queens and we love our football, we want our football to rise from the ashes, we want to enjoy our Leagues. It is the reason why we are calling on all stakeholders, all underlined, the government, the media, our clubs, to join hands on this journey.



“We as servants cannot do this alone, we need you and we need you more than you will ever think. If we kill our players, when things go bad, we are likely not to find the players that is why I have always said in good times and in bad times lets stay with our players and let’s leave those decisive but important decisions to the technical team to take. We can build this football industry with your support,” Kurt Okraku said.



The Ghana FA boss continued, “If you stand by the FA and support us, we can achieve this together. I know and we know, this will take time, but because we love our football sometimes, we want the results immediately, it will come with your support.”



The committee put together to find a new head coach for the Black Stars is expected to complete its work this week.



It is understood that by the close of this month, the Black Stars will have a new technical team.