Watch the state of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium pitch that has angered Ghanaians on social media

The Aliu Mahama Stadium which was one of the venues for the 2008 AFCON has now been left to rot with the pitch looking brownish.



Formerly known as the Tamale Sports Stadium, the terrible pitch hosted the FA Cup match between Karela United and Asante Kotoko on Monday, February 12, 2024.



The two Premier League clubs had to play on the dead grass at the stadium to mark the return of domestic football after the 2023 African Cup of Nations. The match saw Karela United knocking out Asante Kotoko with a 2-0 win.



The Aliu Mahama stadium which was renovated and renamed in 2017 is now in a terrible state as the pitch has lost its greenery due to constant neglect by the NSA.



During their appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Monday, February 5, 2024, the Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, ordered the arrest of the Northern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA) for allegedly squandering GH¢160,000 internally generated funds.





The current state of Aliu Mahama sports stadium (Tamale)

Ghana Football is in a total mess under wicked and selfish leadership.



This is the Tamale Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium that Karela United Fc are playing vrs Asante Kotoko Sporting Club



