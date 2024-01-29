Watch the deplorable state of Cape Coast Stadium pitch ahead of 2023 African Games

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cape Coast stadium has been spotted in a devasting state with fears over the venue's readiness to host matches of the African Games.



The National Sports Authority closed down the venue to get of getting the pitch in a good state to host matches of the African Games.



However, in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the pitch has lost its green touch as some portion of the grass looks brownish and dry.



The Cape Coast Sports Stadium along with the Accra Sports Stadium are the venues set to host the football games.



Other venues set to host other games are all in good shape. Borteyman Sports Complex, Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium, Achimota Oval, University of Ghana Stadium.



The 2023 African Games is set to start between March 8th to 24th, 2024.



Watch the state of Accra Sports Stadium below







EE/EK