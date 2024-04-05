Watch the attacks that 'forced' Paintsil to sue Songo, Obama and Christopher Nimley

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Second Assistant coach of the Black Stars, John Paintsil, has instituted legal action against some sports journalists and their media houses after they made comments that he deemed to be defamatory.



The journalists named in the lawsuit are Veronica Commey, Saddick Adams, Christopher Nimley, and Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo.



The media entities Omni Media Limited, Angel Broadcasting Network, and Multimedia Group have also been served writs.



Paintsil's decision to sue the media personalities stems from some comments they made after he was appointed an assistant Black Stars coach.



Saddick Adams, for instance, questioned the credibility of John Paintsil, alleging that he had attempted to secure coaching roles with fake documents.



Speaking on Angel TV's sports programme, Saddick addressed his gripe with the Paintsil appointment, stating:



"In 2019, he presented a fake certificate to allow him to coach, and it was discovered. Oti Akenteng and Prof. Mintah knew about it, and so he is a person of questionable moral character who also questioned the importance of the protest against GFA.



"We also don't know why he is using a fake certificate to get a coaching job. He has served well as an ex-international, but that fake certificate must be investigated.



"We have that fake certificate, so we will pursue the next step; we will seek him to be cleared and not infect the national team," Saddick Adams stated.



For Songo and Nimley, theirs have to do with vile insults they hurled at John Paintsil regarding his competence, eligibility and unpopular comments on the Save Ghana Football demonstration.



Watch the videos below:







