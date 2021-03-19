Watch highlights of Ghana newboy Kwame Poku from Colchester United

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

English-born Ghanaian footballer Kwame Poku has been handed a debut call up to the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.



The 19-year old who plays for Colchester United in the English League Two has made 31 appearances in the ongoing campaign for his side registering one assist.



The attacking midfielder's call-up has been met with mixed reactions from the fans.



Poku is one of the highly regarded young prospects in the English League 2 and he has already been tipped for greatness after his exploits this season which saw the U's reaching the League Two play-offs and also the Carabao Cup last eight.



He previously featured for Cray Wanderers and Worthington FC before moving to Colchester as a free agent in the summer of 2019.



Poku was voted as Colchester's Young Player of the Year last season.



Watch highlights of the talented midfielder:



