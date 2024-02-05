Watch highlights of Ernest Nuamah's man-of-the-match performance against Marseille

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Black Stars winger, Ernest Nuamah put on a show in Olympique Lyon's narrow win over Olympique Marseille.



The 19-year-old was phenomenal on the night and was rewarded with a the-man-of-the-match award in the 1-0 win on February 4, 2024.



Nuamah played full throttle and ended with an 8.3 rating by FotMob. He completed the most dribbles (7) and created the most chances (4).



He was blazing down the right and was unplayable as most attacks went through him and he ended the game with an award.



Ernest Nuamah has now played 16 league games this season for Lyon, starting 12 of those. He has a goal and an assist.



The win means Lyon, who had a slow start to the season, are out of the relegation zone after beating Marseille. They are now six points away from mid-table.



Watch highlights of Ernest Nuamah's performance below







