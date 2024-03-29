Watch highlights of Black Stars’ new boy Francis Abu’s performance against Uganda

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Cercle Brugge midfielder, Francis Abu had a Black Stars debut to remember after featuring in Ghana’s draw against Uganda.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate played alongside Salis Samed as Ghana’s midfield duo.



He was one of the brightest spots in the team as he enjoyed a productive 64-minute duration on the field.



Francis Abu’s passing was the major highlight of his game. His ability to give line-breaking passes, accurate long balls and a good sense of timing made him a standout performer in the game.



After the game, he took to social media to write “Dreams do come true! I’m very grateful and honoured to represent my motherland. Alhamdulilah.”



