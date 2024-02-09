Watch Partey buy luxurious watch for his father

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey went shopping for a luxurious watch for his father.



The midfielder who is known for his prowess on the field, showcased his softer side by purchasing a luxurious watch for his father as a token of appreciation and gratitude.



Partey, who has garnered admiration for his skilful performances, took time off from his busy schedule to express his love and admiration for his father in a remarkable way.



In a video shared on social media, Partey was seen choosing an elegant timepiece for his father.



Partey has been spending time lately with his family after he recently confirmed that he is now a father.



The player who is currently nursing an injury missed the 2023 AFCON tournament with Ghana.



Watch video below





???? Thomas Partey was out buying a watch for his father ???????? ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/9s9lLk0szZ — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) February 9, 2024

JNA