Watch Kingsley Schindler's stoppage time winning goal against Hatayspor

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Kingsley Schindler climbed off the bench to score the winning goal in Samsunspor's 2-1 win against Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig.



This was the first time the teams were playing against each other.



Kingsley Schindler came on in the 73rd minute at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadyumu.



Samsunspor enjoyed more possession and had a lot of shots on goal in the encounter.



Didier Lamkel Zé of Hatayspor's left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal gave the away side the lead in the 36th minute. Rigoberto Rivas assisted Didier Lamkel Zé's goal.



In the 77th minute, Ercan Kara converted a penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner for Samsunspor.



Kingsley Schindler scored the winning goal in added time with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Moryké Fofana assisted Kingsley Schindler's goal.



