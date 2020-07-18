Sports News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Walk off if you are racially abused - Sulley Muntari urges black players

Former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari

Ex-Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari has called on black players to walk off the pitch if they are racially abused during the game.



Despite the fight to eradicate player discrimination, racism has been a pandemic in global football.



Muntari, 36, has been a victim of racism.



In 2017, the former AC Milan star left the pitch during a Serie A game after being booked by the referee for continuously complaining about racist chants from Cagliari fans.



With renewed agitations about racial bias against black people worldwide, Muntari insists he was right to walk out of the football match.



“What example are we setting for the younger generation if they see us behaving this way? he asked.



“Things are going to stay the same way if we don’t change it. When I was playing and I was racially abused, I just walked off the pitch. They thought they had won but I was the one who won," Muntari said.



“Whenever you encounter that kind of situation, just walk off. We need to come together to fight racism," he explained in an interview with Marawa TV.



Muntari has been without a club since leaving Spanish second division club Albacete last year but has been linked to Accra Hearts of Oak and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.



The world came to a standstill following the death of George Floyd, a black American who was killed in the United States.





