Voting for Kwesi Nyantakyi as MP is tantamount to endorsing corruption – Lecturer

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aaron Kumah, a Senior Lecturer at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has raised concerns over the eligibility of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to contest the vacant parliamentary seat in Ejisu on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Kumah emphasized that Nyantakyi's candidacy should have been rejected due to the corruption charges he faces, which ultimately led to his exit as GFA president.



He stressed the importance of Nyantakyi redeeming himself in court from the corruption allegations before seeking public office.



"Kwesi Nyantakyi achieved a lot for Ghana during his tenure as GFA president, but there is a corruption tag against him.



“He was accused of being corrupt with supported evidence, leading to FIFA's banishment. So, allowing Nyantakyi to contest the election…and if Ejisu residents vote for him, would imply that we don't care about corruption. It is a critical issue, and I am surprised by his decision to seek public office without clearing his name first," he said on a panel discussion on Oyerepa TV on April 10, 2024.



Expressing concern over the implications of Nyantakyi's candidacy, Kumah pointed out that the NPP's endorsement of his candidacy could be perceived as support for corruption.



“He needs to first redeem himself from the court of the corruption tag,” he added.



FIFA's Ethics Committee imposed a lifetime ban on Nyntakyi for ethical breaches and corruption, which was later reduced to 15 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).



Nyantakyi was embroiled in a scandal following his involvement in bribery and corruption allegations exposed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the "Number 12" documentary.



Nyantakyi's entry into politics follows the passing of the former MP for Ejisu, John Kumah, making way for a by-election.







AM/KOD



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below











Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel