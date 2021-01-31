Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

UG virtual inter-hall games: Jean Nelson beats Legon Hall to win gold in Hockey

University of Ghana virtual inter-hall games

Jean Nelson Hall has grabbed the ultimate in Hockey in the ongoing 2021 University of Ghana Virtual Inter-hall games.



They beat Legon Hall.



Jean Nelson made it to the final after securing more votes in their game against Accra City campus and Commonwealth/Volta Hall at the Quarterfinal and Semifinal stages respectively.



Legon Hall also booked a place at the final after triumphing over Elizabeth Sey Hall in the quarterfinal and Akuafo Hall in the semi-final.



Unfortunately for Legon Hall, they could not secure more votes to earn them the bragging rights in Hockey.



Out of the 374 votes cast, Legon Hall garnered 40.4% with Jean Nelson pulling through with 59.6%





ROAD TO HOCKEY FINALS



QUARTERFINALS





AFRICAN UNION (36%) vs. AKUAFO (64%) – (174 votes cast)



LEGON (58%) vs. ELIZABETH SEY (42%) – (219 votes cast)



COMMONWEALTH/VOLTA (63%) vs. HILLA LIMAN (37%) – (250 votes cast)



JEAN NELSON (67%) – ACCRA CITY (33%) – (215 votes cast)





SEMIFINALS



AKUAFO (47%) – LEGON (53%) – 622 votes cast



COMMONWEALTH/VOLTA (48%) – JEAN NELSON (52%) – (915 votes cast)





FINALS



LEGON (40%) – JEAN NELSON (60%) – (374 votes cast)





UG interhall games



In a bid to engage students of the university amidst the ban on sporting activities in schools, the University of Ghana Sports Directorate has announced plans to hold virtual inter-hall games.



This will be from January 25 to February 17th, 2021.



16 halls will take part in 5 disciplines spanning about three weeks.



The games will be via a knockout system on Twitter with updates shared on Facebook and Instagram.



The disciplines involved are football, volleyball, basketball, handball, and hockey.



To vote, one must like and follow the University of Ghana Sports Directorate pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Polls of contesting halls will be published on Twitter per discipline. Voting will be open to all. Everyone will be eligible to vote once per match. Polls will be published from 9 am and end at 6 pm each match day ON TWITTER ONLY.



This means that voting can only be done on Twitter only. Updates will however be shared on all other platforms. The winners would be determined by simple majority soon after a game is over. The public will be able to see real-time results.







The finale of the 2021 @UnivofGh Virtual Inter Hall Hockey ???? tournament is finally upon us. Vote for either @legonhall or @JeanNelsonHall to determine the overall 2021 hockey champion.????????????#ugsports #uginterhalls #LEGJEA pic.twitter.com/BVl2sx8vv1 — University of Ghana Sports Directorate (@sports_ug) January 28, 2021