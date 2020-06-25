Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Today in history: Akufo-Addo rented a private jet to watch UEFA Champions League final in Spain

A year ago today, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was reported to have rented a private jet from Europe and flew to the Spanish capital of Madrid to watch the UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadio Metropolitano.



In a report filed by the Herald, the elite private jet which belonged to the K5 Aviation Gm BH of Germany was an 18-seater aircraft compared to Ghana’s Presidential Jet which is a 14-seater.



The President who has publicly proclaimed his love for Tottenham Hotspurs was heavily criticized for wasting taxpayers' money on something that brought nothing to the country's coffers.



Nana Akufo-Addo after joining the over 68,000 soccer fans at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, to watch the football match in grand style failed to jubilate as his team lost to Liverpool by two goals to nil. Read the full story below.



Read the full story originally published on January 31, 2006, on Ghanaweb



It has been confirmed that, President Akufo-Addo, rented a private jet from Europe and flew to the Spanish capital of Madrid to watch the June 1, UEFA Champions League Final, between two English teams; Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadio Metropolitano.



The elite private jet, has been named as Airbus A318-11. It belongs to K5 Aviation Gm BH of Germany, and is an 18-seater aircraft compared to Ghana’s Presidential Jet which is a 14-seater.



Increasingly, the President is appearing thoughtless about impressions of opulence, pillage and waste of the taxpayers’ money.



A video of President Akufo-Addo, boarding the Airbus A318-11 out of Barbados, where he had gone to promote his “Year of Return, Ghana 2019” for Africans in the Diaspora, has since gone viral.



The president, has publicly professed his love for Tottenham Hotspur, since his childhood, and he decided to join the over 68,000 soccer fans at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, to watch the football match in grand style, refusing to be left out on the club’s historic appearance at the UEFA Champions League final with Liverpool.



It is not clear, how much Ghanaian taxpayers money was coughed up to pay the K5 Aviation Gm BH of Germany; the owners of the luxurious aircraft, which also flew the President to Canada, Guyana, Jamaica and other places.



Interestingly, in Guyana, President Akufo-Addo, who was meeting the Guyanese President, Brigadier David Arthur Granger,had his younger brother, Edward “Bumpty” Akufo-Addo, as well as his cousin Gabby Asare-Otchere-Darko present, leaving many Ghanaians wondering what they were doing on the trip, since they are not known to have any official responsibility to the state.



On the Spanish trip, The Herald, had earlier reported about the President’s secret trip to Spain on a private jet, and this was later followed by publication in the Daily Post newspaper that indeed, the President, had been on a rented private jet to Spain and other countries.



The Daily Post reported that “the President’s journey began from Accra on 26 May when he left Accra for Vienna, Austria. Then he flew Accra to Madrid, Spain aboard the luxury private jet on June 1, 2019, just to watch his favourite English club, Tottenham Hotspur play against Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League final”.



It said that “from there, he and his cabal flew in the private jet to Toronto and then to Vancouver on June 4 to take part in the “Women Deliver” conference…”



It revealed that “from Vancouver, on June 5, Akufo-Addo flew down to Abuja, Nigeria and then jetted on June 9, in the same private jet to Geneva. The following day, June 10, he flew again in the same plane to Guyana. Two days later, that is on June 12, he flew from Guyana to the Island of St. Vincent”.



“On June 14, 2019, he flew from St. Vincent to Barbados and then the following day, flew to Jamaica before he finally returned to Accra on Tuesday, June 18”, the paper reported promising additional detail.



The Herald had reported Mr. Akufo-Addo refusing to be part of the 11.3miilion viewers, who watched the game outside the stadium owned by Atletico Madrid.



What is strange is that, the President Akufo-Addo had hidden himself away from the hundreds and thousands of television and mobile cameras which were in the stadium to avoid being captured and sparking controversy in Ghana, especially his misuse of the taxpayers’ money to have fun in Spain.



However, the cover-up was not tight enough, as some members of his team, including his Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, was on the street of Madrid, professing his support for President Akufo-Addo’s rival team, Liverpool.



Francis Asenso-Boakye, was not alone, as some members of the presidential press corps were also showcasing their presence in Madrid to support their beloved team; Liverpool on social media, thus confirming President Akufo-Addo’s presence in that country to watch the Champions League final.



Ahead of the final, The Herald had picked up intelligence that, the President was going to be in Spain to watch the game.



It was reported that, selected government officials, close friends and family members of the President, were going to be on a chartered aircraft to Spain for the game, which also witnessed the hitherto unknown model, Kinsey Wolanski, invading the football pitch half-naked. The 22-year-old has since become a media sensation.



On June 3, 2019, two days after the football match in which Liverpool won, President Akufo-Addo left Spain for Canada, where he declared; “no amount of investment aimed at finding a solution to Accra flooding will work if our people continue this way” while addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Toronto.



He charged “Lets speak to our families at home, if we stop this habit we will solve this flooding in Accra”, adding, “Up till today, whilst the Odaw River is being dredged, some people think that the best way to dispose of rubbish is to throw it in the gutter, how do we stop flooding with this attitude?”



Ahead of the final game in Madrid, Nana Akufo-Addo, was captured in wild jubilation over his Tottenham Hotspurs victory against Ajax in the Champions League Semi-Final game in the Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam -The Netherlands, which eventually took the team to the final which they lost to Liverpool.



While the President was reprimanding Ghanaians, Francis AsensoBoakye, his young Deputy Chief of Staff, had stirred anger among Ghanaians with his presence at Spain to watch the final match. Asenso’s ticket was for gate 13, block 108, row 26 and seat number 14.



A story circulating on some media platforms, had said the young confidant of President Akufo-Addo, was spotted wearing his new craze customized ‘Bantama’ T-shirt and a marching cap among the fans at the stadium.



With the media house unaware that President Akufo-Addo himself, was in the stadium, wrote: “it is not clear whether he took permission before traveling to Spain to watch the football match because the President had earlier announced that appointees should write to the Chief of Staff before travelling outside the country”.



The internet portal called “The News Platform” went on to write that “the move was to check excessive travels by appointees that angered Ghanaians in recent times.



The inexperienced Asenso Boakye, gave himself up when he sent pictures of himself at the stadium to friends and close associates, announcing his deep love for Liverpool, the winners of the 2019 Champions League.



It said, social media users were upset with Asenso’s trip at the time majority of Ghanaians were wallowing in abject poverty, adding some had questioned if the Deputy Chief of Staff could have made the trip at the time NPP was not in power.



Others were of the view that the NPP in opposition would have made huge political noise about the whole situation if an appointee of the then President had travelled to Spain to watch football.



In the arguments of some of the social media users, Asenso was displaying opulence and where he got the money to facilitate his trip should be questioned because his monthly salary could not fund such a trip.



Others too felt that young man had betrayed his boss who has been preaching against extravagance.



Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in 2017, accused Asenso of extorting money from people who wanted to have an appointment with President Akufo-Addo.



A-Plus, an NPP member, also accused Asenso of being corrupt, although the Police CID boss, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, said she could not substantiate his claim against him and his young colleague, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

