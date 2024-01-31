The sad story of the man who died in his wife's arms while following Ghana vs Mozambique game

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

It has emerged that Ghana’s underwhelming outing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations did not only cost the country millions of dollars but also a human life.



It has come to light that a Tema resident who was following the game died in the presence of his family.



In an interview with Happy FM, the woman whose identity was not disclosed recounted the circumstances leading to the collapse and subsequent death of her husband on Monday, January 31, 2024.



According to Happy FM, the man succumbed to death at the Tema General Hospital after strenuous efforts to revive him.



“My husband is a big fan of football who religiously follows Hearts and Kotoko matches. He was watching the Ghana vs Mozambique game. During the game, he kept on shouting and making gestures. He even threatened to sack the coach.



"At some point, the station changed to the Egypt versus Cape Verde game. He wanted Cape Verde to beat Egypt so whenever Cape Verde got the ball, he kept on encouraging them to push ahead and score. He was making gestures and jumping about. All I could see was that he collapsed and died before we could get to the hospital,” she narrated to Happy FM.



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



On Tuesday, January 31, the skipper of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew issued a heartfelt apology for the team’s poor performance in Ivory Coast.



Andre Ayew took responsibility of the team’s poor performance and promised to make amends in future tournaments.



"In football, these are things that happen, it makes you stronger. What doesn't kill you always makes you a stronger person, individually and collectively. We are Ghana and never going to give up... we shall rise and shine again as a family," he assured.



"We understand the anger, backlash, everything that came to us, we take it and we will make sure that we put our flag back where it belongs," he concluded.









