Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

‘Suddenly I have to say goodbye’ - Iddrisu Baba bids emotional farewell to Mallorca

Black Stars midfielder Iddrisu Baba has bid farewell to RCD Mallorca as he prepares to make a move to fellow La Liga team UD Almeria.

After joining Mallorca in 2014 from Leganes youth team, the 27-year-old amassed a total of 91 appearances during his time with the club.

The Ghanaian's departure from Mallorca marks the end of an almost decade-long association with the team.

He is set to embark on a new journey with UD Almeria, reportedly signing a 3-year contract valued at around €2.5 million.

Expressing his emotions, Iddrisu took to Instagram to share his heartfelt sentiments with the club and his fellow teammates.

He mentioned, "It's very sad to leave a place I consider home, a club where I've lived many good times. Almost a decade shared with the red-black family, and suddenly I say goodbye."

He continued, "The journey continues, wishing each of you Mallorcanistas the very best. Until we meet again, I want to tell you that I love you very much and thank you very much for the opportunities and experiences we have shared together.

“Once a Mallorcan, ALWAYS a Mallorcan supporter. Go Mallorca!!!"