Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Sports Minister must fight for the resumption of contact sports - GBA board member

Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) Board member, Alhaji Tophic, says Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah must do more to ensure the restrictions on non-contact sports are lifted amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The latest update by the government on measures to ease restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic saw non-contact sport still suspended.



Sporting activities especially contact sport have been banned by the government since March due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.



Some sporting disciplines (non-contact sport) have been given the green light to commence their activities by adhering to the COVID-19 protocols but the contact sports which involves football and boxing (the two most popular and dominant sport in the country) are still under lock.



According to the GBA Board member, the Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah must push for the sporting activities especially contact sport to resume amid the pandemic.



Speaking to Happy 98.9 FM on the latest update by the President on measures taken to ease the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on why the non-contact sport is still suspended he said, “The person who is supposed to push hard is the Sports Minister for the ban on contact sport to be lifted.



“It is the Sports Minister who is supposed to fight. For we the GBA and the other sports, there is nothing we can do.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.