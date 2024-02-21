Save Ghana Football demo: Kumasi edition on hold as GFA calls for talks

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

The organisers of the Save Ghana Football protest have suspended the Kumasi edition of the demonstration aimed at calling on the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reform football administration at all levels.



According to the organisers, their decision comes on the back of an invitation for an open dialogue extended by the GFA following the Accra edition staged last week (February 14).



“Conveners of Save Ghana Football movement, wishes to notify the public of its intention to put on hold, the second protest originally slated for Friday, February 23, 2024 at the Garden City, Kumasi.



"This decision was arrived at after positive round of talks between the group and Parliament of Ghana as well as the relevant bodies whose duty we believe it is to revive the passion of the nation, football.



"While last week's demonstration was the first of the many things to come to ensure that football receives the right attention from those at the helm of affairs to develop the game and change our current narrative, it has become necessary to put the Kumasi event on hold to make room for dialogue following approaches made to us by the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry for Youth and Sports,” the group said in a statement dated Tuesday, February 20, 2024.



Last week, the campaigners led by a group of leading sports journalists staged a protest in Accra where a petition containing 15 key demands were presented to Parliament, the ministry and the GFA.



“It is an open secret that the football ecosystem is evidently collapsing and our demand that the nation embraces this unique opportunity to reform and set the game back on the path of its glory days has so far received the right attention from the various quarters petitioned, the statement added.



While emphasising the need for engagement on their demands, the group noted that the decision to put the Kumasi protest on hold is in no way a conclusion to the matter.



