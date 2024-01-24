Sack yourself too - Social media users bark at Kurt Okraku after Chris Hughton's dismissal

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The Ghana Football Association has been commended for taking the initiative to sack Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.



On Tuesday, January 23, 2023, the GFA announced the sacking of Chris Hughton and the entire technical team of the Black Stars following Ghana’s exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect,” a statement from the GFA said.



“The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.



“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars, the FA said in a statement.



On social media, the GFA have been praised for firing Chris Hughton as some Ghanaians believe that the coach exhibited gross incompetence in Ivory Coast.



However, a significant chunk of Ghanaians believe that the GFA members should resign and allow for an overhaul of Ghana football.



They believe that the GFA are equally culpable in the misfortunes that have plagued Ghana football and therefore ought to pave the way for others.



Background



The decision to sack Chris Hughton follows Ghana’s disastrous 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast which ended with a group-stage exit without a win in three games.



Ghana, needing a win against Mozambique in the final group game, conceded two goals in added time to draw 2-2 and crash out.



Chris Hughton was appointed Ghana's head coach in March 2023 after serving as Technical Advisor for a year.



He has taken charge of 12 games in his almost one-year duration as Ghana coach, winning four games, drawing four and losing four.





Chris Hughton sacked by Kurt. Part time christian fighting full time devil pic.twitter.com/tkg4gD1Rbs — Torgbuigà???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) January 24, 2024

I said Kurt okraku and his minions will sack the coach , which they’ve done. Next they will appoint their own puppet, someone they can manipulate. The next tournament will be worst than the recent ones. Brace for a big impact ahead. Greedy mfs — Ayeduase Pulisic (@quame_age) January 24, 2024

Kurt Sack Coach sanso dissolve Technical team, Nana Addo sack Kurt, We Sack Nana Addo, Everybody wins ....anaaa? — Kruger  (@costagraft) January 24, 2024