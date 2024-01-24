Sack yourself too - Social media users bark at Kurt Okraku after Chris Hughton's dismissal

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Ghana Football Association has been commended for taking the initiative to sack Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.
On Tuesday, January 23, 2023, the GFA announced the sacking of Chris Hughton and the entire technical team of the Black Stars following Ghana’s exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect,” a statement from the GFA said.
“The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.
“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars, the FA said in a statement.
On social media, the GFA have been praised for firing Chris Hughton as some Ghanaians believe that the coach exhibited gross incompetence in Ivory Coast.
However, a significant chunk of Ghanaians believe that the GFA members should resign and allow for an overhaul of Ghana football.
They believe that the GFA are equally culpable in the misfortunes that have plagued Ghana football and therefore ought to pave the way for others.
Background
The decision to sack Chris Hughton follows Ghana’s disastrous 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast which ended with a group-stage exit without a win in three games.
Ghana, needing a win against Mozambique in the final group game, conceded two goals in added time to draw 2-2 and crash out.
Chris Hughton was appointed Ghana's head coach in March 2023 after serving as Technical Advisor for a year.
He has taken charge of 12 games in his almost one-year duration as Ghana coach, winning four games, drawing four and losing four.
Kurt Okraku and Dede Ayew have been the the only constant in all our embarrassing showing in previous tourneys.
Watch GhanaWeb's review of Ghana's AFCON performance below
Sacking Chris Hughton is a quick fix. The bigger fix is getting Kurt Okraku out too.
You sack Chris Houghton a coach which you didn't allow to work on his own. My question is, what is Kurt Okraku doing at post having failed as a GFA president.
Chris Hughton sacked by Kurt. Part time christian fighting full time devil
Why Sack Coach Chris Houghton after Mr Kurt Okraku You failed as a GFA president, So what you still doing in the office ????
I said Kurt okraku and his minions will sack the coach , which they've done. Next they will appoint their own puppet, someone they can manipulate. The next tournament will be worst than the recent ones. Brace for a big impact ahead. Greedy mfs
Kurt Sack Coach sanso dissolve Technical team, Nana Addo sack Kurt, We Sack Nana Addo, Everybody wins ....anaaa?
Journos and so called football people watched on and sometimes cheered as Kurt and his people used arm-twisting tactics to get re-elected.— Kotokovski (@NYFAgh) January 23, 2024
Nkurasefoɔ! Go and see what Mauritania’s FA’s been using scanty resources to achieve in their country. You want to win AFCoN. Mmoa!
3 tournaments under Kurt Okraku and all has been back to back to back disappointment and disastrous.
Kurt Okraku has 4 years more.
