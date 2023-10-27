Reunion with Carl Hoefkens vital for my career revival - Kamal Sowah

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah has credited his career resurgence to the reconnection with head coach Carl Hoefkens.



The duo's professional relationship was rekindled when Sowah joined Standard Liege on loan from Club Brugge earlier this year.



Their previous collaboration at Club Brugge in 2022 left a positive impression on Sowah, especially in the UEFA Champions League, where he netted two goals in seven appearances.



In the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, he contributed to 27 matches with four assists, though without finding the back of the net.



Following limited playtime at Club Brugge during the 2022/23 season, the 23-year-old embarked on a season-long loan to Liege, with an option for a permanent transfer.



His stint at Standard Liege has proven fruitful, notably marked by two goals in five league matches.



In an interview with newspaper De Zondag, Kamal Sowah expressed the significance of reuniting with Carl Hoefkens in reigniting his career.



"I immediately saw that I still had the same bond with Hoefkens. That was all I needed. I am playing football again and I love Liège.”