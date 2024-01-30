Prince Tagoe’s $40,000 auto fraud case: Court orders him to pay GH¢10 per dollar

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered Prince Tagoe, a former Black Stars player, to pay GH¢10 per dollar in the auto fraud case.



Tagoe has so far refunded $21,000 (GH¢210,0000) cedi equivalent, leaving a balance of $19,000.



However, when the matter was called, Tagoe contended that he was going to refund the money based on the year 2021 dollar rate.



The prosecution led by Detective Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewa opposed Tagoe’s request, saying the money given by the complainant to him (Tagoe) was in dollars.



According to the Prosecution, they have pegged one dollar at GHC10, adding that was not the current rate on the forex market.



Prince Tagoe is accused of defrauding Blacks Stars Assistant Coach, George Boateng of $40,000.



He is alleged to have collected the money under the guise of importing a Lexus sports utility vehicle for the Assistant Coach.



Charged with defrauding by false pretences, Tagoe has denied the offence but has made payments of GH¢20,000, GH¢70,000 and GH¢71,000, respectively.



The court has admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties, one of whom should be a civil servant.



The court further ordered that one of the sureties could be justified with landed property.



George Antwi Boateng, who is also a former player, was the complainant.



Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewaa told the court that Antwi Boateng, also a former Ghanaian footballer, was based in Germany.



She said Tagoe, was once a player under the management of the complainant in Germany.



Chief Inspector Asantewaa said in 2020, Tagoe and Boateng met in Ghana and the complainant told the accused that he needed to buy a vehicle.



The prosecution said Tagoe agreed to import a vehicle for the complainant at $40, 000, which is equivalent to GH¢265, 200.



Chief Inspector Asantewaa said $40,000 was deposited into Tagoe’s bank account on January 8, 2021, and he acknowledged receipt with a phone call to Boateng.



The court heard that Tagoe promised to deliver the vehicle to Boateng on March 30, 2021, but failed.



According to Chief Inspector Asantewaa, Tagoe called Boateng and asked for an extra two weeks to deliver the car, to which he agreed.



The court heard that Tagoe was unable to import the vehicle as promised.



The prosecution said Boateng travelled to Ghana on April 27, 2021, to pick up his vehicle, but he was unsuccessful.



When Boateng called to ask for the vehicle, Tagoe allegedly said that he could not import the vehicle because he had spent the money on a more pressing matter.



The matter has been adjourned to February 21, 2024