Nigeria beat 10-man Ghana 2-1 to earn bragging rights from international friendly

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 on Friday at the end of an exciting international friendly match.



The two national teams of the West African countries locked horns today at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco.



In the game today, Nigeria had an explosive start but slowed down to control the pace of the game.



After some end-to-end action in the first 30 minutes, the first goal finally came eight minutes later when the Super Eagles were awarded a penalty kick.



Striker Cyriel Dessers stepped up and scored after sending Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi the wrong way.



That goal separated the two national teams at halftime before things got worse for the Black Stars in the 56th minute.



Defender Jerome Opoku was shown the red card as Ghana was forced to finish the game with 10 men.



Late in the game, a strike by Ademola Lookman in the 83rd minute made it 2-0 for Nigeria.



A penalty kick converted by Jordan Ayew in injury time served as the only consolation goal for the Black Stars as they settled for a 2-1 defeat at full-time.



Up next for Ghana, the Black Stars will take on Uganda on March 26.