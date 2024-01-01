Nigel Gaisie drops prophesy on 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The outcome of the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) featured in the 31st Night prophecies by Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel.



Nigel Gaisie listed the winner of the 2023 AFCON as one of the about 30 prophesies he announced on happening in Ghana and some other parts of the world for the year 2024.



Addressing his congregation on the night of December 31, 2023, the prophet indicated that the winner of the upcoming AFCON, which is slated for January 13, 2023, to February 11, 2024, would be a surprise to everybody.



The pastor suggested that an underdog would win the 2023 African Cup Nations, even though he fell short of mentioning the name of the country or its region.



“The AFCON, an unexpected African country would win it,” he said as he was addressing his congregation during his 2023 31st Night prophesies.



Meanwhile, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has announced Ghana's final 27-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Ivory Coast.



At a press conference held at the Alisa Hotel, on Monday, January 1, 2024, Chris Hughton disclosed the names of the players selected and answered questions from the media.



The squad had usual faces like Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, and Daniel Amartey among others.



The notable absentees in the list include Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey, Baba Rahman, Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The squad also has three local players with Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey and Medeama duo, Hamid Abdul Fatawu and Jonathan Sowah making the cut.



Check the full list below:



Goalkeepers:



Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott



Defenders:



Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Hamid Abdul Fatawu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu



Midfielders:



Samed Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, Richmond Lamptey

Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah



Strikers:



Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah



BAI/EK



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.