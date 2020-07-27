Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Newcastle United considering offers for Christian Atsu

Ghana international Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Twasam Atsu could be on his way out of Newcastle as the club is currently considering offers for him according to The Athletic newspaper.



The 28-year-old has started just eight matches for the Magpies this season and is deemed to be surplus to requirements.



The former FC Porto star is valued at 4 million pounds and offers matching that value or higher will be considered by Newcastle according to The Athletic.



Atsu has been linked to a number of clubs in Europe with most of them coming from Germany and Spain.



He has made 120 appearances for Newcastle since joining them from Premier League giant Chelsea.

