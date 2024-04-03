Needless! - Kwesi Nyantakyi delivers damning verdict on Save Ghana Football demo

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi has stated that the 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration held on February 14, 2024, was needless.



He explained that the conveners should have submitted their written petition to the GFA without hitting the street.



"I don't agree with the Save Ghana Football demonstration. That protest was not necessary. They should have simply put their petition on paper and submitted it to the GFA," he told Onua TV.



The ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration saw many Ghanaians show up and walk through the streets of Accra with their placards to register their displeasure at the FA and government.



The demonstration was largely triggered by what was described as the Black Stars' shambolic performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Reacting to the decline of Ghana football, Nyantikyi said it has been the case since he left office.



"Ghana football has declined since I left. Since 2019, we have consistently exited tournaments in the first round or even during the group stage. So, if you plot it on a graph, you'd see a sharp decline."



Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down from his position after FIFA suspended him for violating the association's ethical code, particularly bribery and corruption.



He was captured in the famous Number 12 documentary, an investigative piece aired in 2018.





