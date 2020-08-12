Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

National team handlers set to receive coronavirus training

Chairman of risk communication committee of the National COVID-19 response team, Dr DaCosta Aboagye

Some members of the COVID-19 task force will on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, organize a workshop for the handlers of four national teams ahead of their camping.



The workshop will be organised for team doctors, physiotherapists, essential service providers and welfare officers of four national teams, namely Black Satellites (U-20), Starlets (U-17), Maidens (U-17, female) and Princesses (U-20, female).



Members of the GFA Medical and Security and Safety Committees will also be part of this workshop.



The three-hour program will be led by the Chairman of the Risk Communication and Social Mobilization Committee for Ghana’s COVID-19 Response Team Dr. Dacosta Aboagye.



The workshop is expected to enlighten participants on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Areas to cover will include case management, surveillance, risk communication, and social mobilization with emphasis on adherence to the safety protocols, infection prevention and control, isolation, enforcement, monitoring, and evaluation.



This will pave way for the teams to resume camping this week.



Three national teams had to break camp in March 2020, following restrictions on contact sports as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.



The Black Maidens (U-17) have a World Cup qualifying game against Nigeria whilst the Princesses, prepare to take on Guinea-Bissau in a FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier.



The Black Starlets have been preparing for an upcoming WAFU Championship slated for Benin in September.



The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by Costa Rica will now come off from January 20 – February 6, 2021. FIFA has also announced that the U-17 Women’s World Cup, with India as hosts, is expected to come off from February 17 to March 7, 2021.

