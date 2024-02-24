NPP is the natural home of Asamoah Gyan – Nana Akomea

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice Chairperson of the 2024 New Patriotic Party presidential campaign, Nana Akomea, has explained how former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan came to be a part of the party’s manifesto sub-committee on youth and sports.



Speaking on Starr FM’s Starr Chat show, Nana Akomea stated that the former sportsman found the NPP as his natural home, as he had always aligned with the party’s ideology.



“He’s always been an admirer of the NPP philosophy, so when he decided to go into politics, his natural home has been the NPP, and we also recognize his contribution. We want him to play a central role, particularly where he is best qualified: sports,” Nana Akomea said.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, this week, unveiled a list of individuals on his national campaign team as well as the manifesto committee and various sub-committees for the upcoming election.



In what seems to be an encompassing list, the vice president named several personalities, including former senior security heads and various industry players, to draft his policy document to be sold to the Ghanaian electorate.



In response to the announcement, Gyan took to his official social media platform to express his excitement about broadening the scope of sports beyond football and playing a part in advancing the industry's growth.



Reflecting on his career, Gyan highlighted his extensive experience and skills that could prove valuable in uplifting sports in Ghana.



He remarked, "As I look back on my journey, encompassing the highs, lows, failures, and successes, I believe I possess ample experience and techniques to contribute to the realm of sports.



"I often ponder, how can we instigate change if we're unwilling to embrace it? How can we merely spectate from the sidelines, and how can we score goals if we're not on the field?... My passion and dedication lie solely in SPORTS, it's all I've ever known and loved."



GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:



