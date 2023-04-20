Mohammed Kudus to return next weekend against PSV in Dutch Cup final

Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian most talked about star since 2022, Mohammed Kudus is set to make injury return next week Sunday afternoon for his club, AFC Ajax Amsterdam.



The Ghanaian international could feature for his club when they face PSV Eindhoven in the 2022-23 Dutch KNVB Cup final.



“Whether they will get PSV, I can’t say yet,” said Heitinga after the 3-1 win over Emmen, quoted by Voetbal International.



“The hope is there, but whether they make it depends on the coming days. Devyne has trained one training part. That is a day to day view. Mohammed has not yet trained,” he added.



Kudus has been in outstanding form for the Dutch champions this season, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.



The Ghanaian’s return to action will boost the Red and Whites outfit hopes of winning a silverware this season as they look unlikely to defend the Eredivisie with Feyenoord in pole position to lift the league trophy.