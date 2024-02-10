Mohammed Kudus reacts to viral video of boy who got injured celebrating his goal against Egypt

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus has given the strongest indication of his readiness to provide financial help to a young boy who suffered severe injuries while celebrating Kudus’ second goal against Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The plight of the young boy was brought to the attention of Kudus and Ghanaians via a viral video published online.



The video captures the young boy and his mother, passionately appealing to Kudus to come to their aid and help deal with the financial repercussions of the injuries.



According to the mother, the boy had to be admitted to the Police Hospital after suffering injuries to his hands and teeth while celebrating Kudus’ goal.



In his first-ever AFCON match, Kudus announced his presence in the competition with two goals that affirm his status as one of the faces of African football.



The West Ham star got the opener for Ghana in the match played on January 18, 2024, with a thunderous strike outside the box after weaving past two Egyptian players.



Kudus got his second of the day after curling home a beautiful pass from Dennis Odoi.



Kudus’ performance was not enough as Ghana exited the tournament in the group phase, picking just two points from the group.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.





@Syussif_1 over to you Bossu. Speedy recovery young King. https://t.co/ZBQicHyVb5 — Mo Kuku (@KudusMohammedGH) February 9, 2024

EK