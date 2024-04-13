Mohammed Kudus picks Jay Jay Okocha as his greatest African footballer

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has picked Nigerian icon Jay Jay Okocha as his greatest African footballer of all time.



Jay-Jay Okocha's achievements include winning the Goal of the Year in Germany in 1993, being named Nigerian Footballer of the Year multiple times, and receiving accolades like the African Cup of Nations Top Scorer and Best Player in 2004.



Additionally, he was part of the Nigeria national team for three FIFA World Cups and won the BBC African Footballer of the Year award twice.



Many have considered Okocha as their icon and Kudus is no exception.



“I will say Jay Jay Okocha. I will say explaining from my lens, how I see creative players and entertain. That can never be washed away and the fans can never forget that,” Kudus told Sky Sports.



Mohammed Kudus has been on fire this season for West Ham, scoring 16 goals across all competitions in 38 games in his first season.