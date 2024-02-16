Maxwell Konadu set to serve as assistant coach under next Black Stars head coach

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Nsoatreman Football Club, Maxwell Konadu has been linked to work with the new Black Stars head coach.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently in search of a new tactician to take charge of the country’s male senior national team.



The association only last month sacked the head coach for the side, coach Chris Hughton after the Black Stars failed to advance to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



As the search for the new head coach continues, sources have indicated that Coach Maxwell Konadu will be assigned to deputise the new tactician when he is appointed.



In the past, the former Asante Kotoko coach worked as an assistant coach for the Black Stars from 2014 to 2019.



At the end of this week, the five-member committee tasked by the Ghana FA to find a new head coach for the Black Stars will present their report to the Executive Council.



It is expected that before February ends, the Ghana FA will announce the new head coach to the public.



Several reports suggest that former Black Stars gaffer Otto Addo is leading the race to become the next head coach.